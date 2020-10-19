Taiwanese, Chinese staffers injured after clash in Fiji

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China and Taiwan are trading accusations over a fight between Chinese diplomats and Taiwan government employees at a reception in Fiji celebrating Taiwan’s National Day. The incident has highlighted rising tensions between the rival governments over diplomatic recognition. China’s embassy in Fiji accused the Taiwan side of acting “provocatively.” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the confrontation erupted when its staff tried to stop the Chinese envoys from taking photos of guests at the reception. China has intensified longstanding pressure on other governments to isolate Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.