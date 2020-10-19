Duterte says he can be held responsible for drug killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has said he could be held responsible for the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown and was ready to face charges that could land him in jail, except crimes against humanity. President Rodrigo Duterte’s televised remarks Monday night were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in mid-2016. Nearly 6,000 killings of drug suspects have been reported by police but rights watchdogs suspect the death toll is far larger. Duterte framed his remarks by portraying the drug menace as a national security and public threat. An International Criminal Court prosecutor is examining two complaints against Duterte.