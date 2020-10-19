Belgium fears virus “tsunami” as COVID-19 cases keep soaring

BRUSSELS (AP) — Bars and restaurants across Belgium have shut down for a month and a night-time curfew has begun as health authorities warned of a possible “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases. According to AP figures based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Belgium recorded an average of 73.95 daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the second-worst record in the EU behind the Czech Republic. The new measures aim to slow down the exponential growth of the pandemic in the nation of 11.5 million people. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the situation in Belgium now is more serious than it was in March when the country implemented a national lockdown.