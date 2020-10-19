Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of passengers screened for flights in the U.S. topped one million in a day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak last March, but it’s still about 60% fewer air travelers than this time last year. The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday’s one million-plus passenger screenings were the most since before March 17. For perspective, 2.6 million passengers were screened on the same Sunday one year ago. On several days in early April after the pandemic broadsided the U.S. economy, fewer than 100,000 people were screened to board planes.