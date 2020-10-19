2020 Watch: Is debate Trump’s last chance to save himself?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is openly contemplating the prospect of losing, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is warning his supporters against overconfidence as the 2020 presidential election speeds into its closing days. With millions of votes already cast, Biden’s lead in the polls appears strong. The campaigns appear to be moving in opposite directions on paper, but it’s a very different feeling on the campaign trail. Trump is drawing huge crowds reminiscent of 2016′s final days. Biden is sticking to his cautious approach with tiny events focused more on social distancing than energizing supporters. This week will center on Thursday’s final debate, which may be Trump’s last chance to change the direction of this election.