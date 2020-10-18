Tulsa digs again for victims of 1921 race massacre

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A second search for Black victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is to begin in a cemetery. Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield is assisting in the search and is a descendant of a massacre survivor. She said the goal is to identify victims, notify their descendants and shed light on the violence. A similar excavation in the cemetery in July found no remains. The violence happened on May 31 and June 1 in 1921, when white residents attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street. An estimated 300 were killed and 800 wounded. The area that had been a cultural and economic mecca for African Americans was decimated.