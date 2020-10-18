Teacher reports break-in at student home during online class

SACRAMENTO - A California teacher alerted police to a break-in at a home where her students were participating in an online class.

KOVR-TV reported a man entered the home in Galt through a window and ran through the house and then out a back door before going over a fence.

Teacher Jennifer Petersen realized something was wrong when the teenagers did not log off at the end of the lesson from their home in the community 26 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Petersen called police and stayed online until authorities arrived at the house. No arrests were reported by police.