Millions more virus rapid tests but are results reported?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. can now test several million people daily for coronavirus but the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. Testing sites are legally required to report their results to public health agencies. But state health officials say the results from many rapid tests are going unreported. That means some COVID-19 infections may not be counted. Experts say the situation could get worse. The government is shipping 100 million of the newest rapid tests for use in public schools, assisted living centers and other new testing sites with little training or staffing to report the results.