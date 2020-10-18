Egypt releases comedian after more than 2 years in prison

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights lawyer says authorities have released a comedian, who was working for a popular satirical television program, after more than two years in prison. Shady Abu Zaid walked out of a Cairo police station late Saturday, but he must report to a police station twice a week. Police arrested Abu Zaid in May 2018 after plain-clothed security officers raided his house in Cairo. He was charged with joining an outlawed group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and disseminating false news. Earlier this month, a court ordered his conditional release after he exceeded the allowed two-year period for pretrial detention.