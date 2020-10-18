Afghans say preventing next war as vital as ending this one

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Unresolved grievances are plentiful in Afghanistan, a nation traumatized by four decades of war, and today they cast a long shadow on the intra-Afghan negotiations which are under way in the Gulf nation of Qatar. Washington, which signed a deal with the Taliban in February paving the way for the Doha talks, has championed the deal as Afghanistan’s best chance at a lasting peace, yet Afghans, who have seen the end of one war, marked by the start of another, are not so sure. They say the challenge is not only how to end the current war, but how to prevent the next.