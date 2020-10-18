 Skip to Content

2nd-tier soccer game postponed in Spain after positive tests

11:16 am AP - National News

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Ponferradina has been postponed after four coronavirus cases for Alcorcón were confirmed. The Spanish league said those who tested positive — players and staff members — were asymptomatic and in isolation. The positive cases were detected on Saturday. The game was called off a few hours ahead of its scheduled start on Sunday. It was the first match postponed because of the coronavirus this season in the first or second divisions of Spanish soccer. 

Associated Press

