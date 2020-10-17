Stacey Abrams’ zeal for voting began with preacher parents

Voting is a family affair for Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader who lost a razor-thin race for governor in 2018. Abrams and her five siblings were raised by two United Methodist clergy and were trained early in service, from working at soup kitchens to boycotting. The lessons stuck, according to Abrams’ sister Jeanine Abrams McLean, who helps run the census advocacy group, Fair Count. “My siblings are all doing some sort of work that has an impact on people’s lives because that’s just the way we were taught,” Mclean says. “The first place we learned to do that was in church.”