Mailman rescues man in chainsaw accident in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in southern California say a mailman helped another man who accidentally cut his arm with a chainsaw late last week. KNBC-TV reported Monday that United States Postal Service mailman Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house before rushing toward the home to help. Garcia said he found a man with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet. He stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived. The extent of the man’s injuries remains unclear. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department tweeted Friday that the man is expected to recover.