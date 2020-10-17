Bolivia’s vote a high-stakes presidential redo amid pandemic

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians vote Sunday in a high-stakes presidential election redo that could determine its democratic future and bring a return of socialism to the country as it struggles with a raging pandemic and protests over last year’s annulled vote. Bolivia was once one of the most politically volatile countries in Latin America, but it experienced a rare period of stability under former President Evo Morales — the country’s first Indigenous president who resigned and fled the country a year ago after his claimed election win was annulled amid allegations of fraud. His ouster set off a period of unrest that left at least 36 people dead. Morales called his ouster a coup. Sunday’s vote is a re-run of last year’s election and an attempt reset Bolivia’s democracy.