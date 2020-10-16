Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

MACON, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after his opponent’s family and defending his own struggle to contain the pandemic as he fights to energize his sagging reelection bid. Democrat Joe Biden is pushing to keep voters focused on health care. Trump campaigned Friday in Florida and Georgia, neighboring Southeastern states he carried four years ago and must win again to extend his presidency. His decision to devote Friday evening’s prime-time slot to Georgia in particular highlights the serious nature of his challenge: Far from his original plan to expand into Democratic-leaning states, Trump is actively working to stave off a defeat of major proportions.