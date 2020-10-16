Santos ends contract with Robinho after sponsor complaints

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer team Santos has suspended a newly-signed contract with international star Robinho after a sponsor made reference to the player’s past sexual assault case. “Santos and Robinho have by mutual agreement resolved to suspend the contract signed on 10 October so that player can concentrate exclusively on his court defense in Italy,” the club said in a statement posted on Twitter. In 2017 the former Manchester City forward was sentenced by an Italian court to nine years in prison for his involvement in the rape of a 22-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2013. Robinho has appealed the ruling and the case is continuing.