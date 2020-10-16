Report: Europe closing in on decision to let 737 Max fly

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s aviation regulator is closing in on a decision to allow the Boeing 737 Max to return to the air after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes, according to a report Friday. Bloomberg reported that the European Aviation Safety Agency’s executive director, Patrick Ky, said he is satisfied that changes to the jet have made it safe enough to return to the skies before the end of the year. EASA said Friday that the article was accurate. It said it expects to publish a proposed airworthiness directive for the plane next month ahead of public consultation.