Philippine activists say detainee’s treatment was cruel

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine left-wing groups are criticizing the treatment of a detained activist who was allowed by a Manila court to attend her baby’s burial but was forced to wear handcuffs and was heavily guarded by armed escorts as she quietly wept. Critics have pointed to the treatment of Reina Mae Nasino and her 3-month-old daughter, River, as indicative of what they say is the “barbarity” of President Rodrigo Duterte and law enforcers toward perceived opponents. Nasino, a human rights worker, and two other activists were arrested in the office of a left-wing group. They were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives but their lawyers alleged that the weapons had been placed there by police. Police have denied the allegation.