Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister becomes acting president

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister became the acting head of state Friday in the wake of the president’s resignation amid turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election. Supporters of newly appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov, rallied in the capital, Bishkek, and threatened to storm government buildings, forcing President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to step down. Under the constitution, the speaker of parliament would be next in line, but he refused to serve as caretaker leader under protesters’ pressure, allowing Zhaparov to claim the top office. The fast-moving developments marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country of 6.5 million on the border with China has been forced out by a popular uprising.