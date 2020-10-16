Ex-Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ fatal overdose

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ fatal drug overdose. A coroner says Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. The indictment Thursday in Fort Worth charges Eric Prescott Kay with drug distribution and drug conspiracy. Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before a game against the Texas Rangers.