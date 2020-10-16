Charge dropped against deputy who pepper-sprayed teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A misdemeanor battery charge was dropped against one of two Florida deputies who appear in a video that showed a black teen being pepper-sprayed and slammed to the ground during an arrest last year. The Sun Sentinel reports that a Broward County judge ruled Friday that Sgt. Greg LaCerra, who pepper-prayed the teen, won’t face the charge because he was standing his ground, but former Deputy Christopher Krickovich, who jumped in and appeared to slam the teen’s head into the asphalt multiple times, will still face one misdemeanor count of battery. Prosecutors say they plan to appeal the ruling. The video was taken in April 2019 after deputies responded to a large brawl involving roughly 200 students at a McDonald’s.