Global shares mixed amid 2nd wave virus, election fears

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as investors weigh concerns about the U.S. presidential election and an economic stimulus package, plus flaring outbreaks of coronavirus. Benchmarks rose Friday in Europe after a mixed session in Asia. Investors are looking ahead to the release of data on the Chinese economy next week and to earnings reports for signs on how businesses are holding up amid the pandemic. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases will mean a possible return to lockdowns that are damaging to growth.