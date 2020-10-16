 Skip to Content

Annual stone crab claw harvest begins in Florida

11:52 am AP - National News

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s annual stone crab claw harvest has started amid new rules aimed at protecting future stocks and concerns about demand for claws due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New regulations, enforced by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, include increasing the minimum size of a harvested claw, reducing the harvest season by two weeks and modifying traps. Trap modifications must be completed by the 2023-2024 season, but Keys Fisheries vice president Gary Graves says many commercial fishermen’s traps in the Florida Keys are already compliant. Stone crab season ends May 1.

Associated Press

