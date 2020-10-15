Yemen’s warring sides kick off largest prisoner swap to date

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Both parties of Yemen’s civil war have started a long-awaited prisoner exchange. The development comes a day after the Iran-backed rebels freed two Americans and released the remains of a third who had died in captivity. The exchange is part of a U.N.-brokered deal between the rebel Houthis and a Saudi-backed coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down on Thursday in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Another two planes took off from Sanaa, one carrying freed Yemeni government prisoners and another carrying 15 Saudis and five Sudanese who had fought alongside government forces.