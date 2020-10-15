Slain LA cop’s family hopes for retrial 37 years later

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is mulling whether to again file charges against a man accused of killing a police officer over 30 years ago. Kenneth Earl Gay maintains his innocence and is currently incarcerated in state prison. There is a hearing Friday on the defense’s motion to dismiss the case. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office must decide by Dec. 14 if prosecutors will re-file the case against Gay, who is accused of shooting Los Angeles Police Officer Paul Verna in 1983. The Verna family is afraid a combination of factors — from the current political climate to anti-police sentiments gripping the nation to the district attorney’s race — could impact what happens next.