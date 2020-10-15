Company behind SKorean hit band BTS soar in trading debut

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, has had a dynamite trading debut in Seoul, helped by the zeal of its loyal fans. Big Hit’s shares nearly doubled after their initial public offering netted more than $800 million. The strong start was widely expected by analysts given the huge fan base for the seven-member boy band that has been dominating Billboard charts. Its market value stood at about $7.5 billion by the end of trading. Despite the concert-killing COVID-19 pandemic, Big Hit’s business has prospered thanks to huge demand for its online content, including livestreamed BTS concerts that reportedly attracted more than 1.7 million fans.