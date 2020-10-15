Pope replaces saint-making chief as corruption scandal grows

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has named a new head for the Vatican’s saint-making office to replace the once-powerful cardinal at the center of a growing corruption scandal. Francis promoted the Italian bishop who has been closely involved in efforts to draft a reform of the Vatican bureaucracy to head the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. He replaces a cardinal whose name has increasingly figured in Italian media reports about the Vatican’s corruption investigation. Questionable payments have cost the Holy See hundreds of millions of euros, much of it donations from the faithful.