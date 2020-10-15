New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ginsburg

NEW YORK (AP) — Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March. The University of California Press announced Thursday that it will publish “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union,” on which Ginsburg worked in collaboration with Amanda Tyler. The book was in production at the time Ginsburg died in September at 87, and was originally scheduled for next fall.