Mother convicted in deaths of 2 newborns left in trash bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A jury has convicted a South Carolina mother in the deaths of two of her newborns, who were thrown into trash bags after they were born 13 months apart. But the 32-year-old mother of two other children wasn’t in court Thursday to hear the verdict. Alyssa Dayvault faces 20 years to life without parole in prison on each of two counts of homicide by child abuse. The judge sealed his sentence to be read when Dayvault is found and brought to court. Prosecutors say Dayvault hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother.