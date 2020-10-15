London put in UK’s 2nd-highest virus risk tier as cases rise

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says London has moved into the second-highest COVID-19 alert level amid a rise in cases. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that the government acted because infection rates are rising rapidly in the capital and swift action was necessary to control the virus. The move comes as millions of people in northern England are waiting to find out whether they will be placed under the government’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions, like the city of Liverpool already faces.