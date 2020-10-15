Mexico’s ex-defense minister arrested in Los Angeles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the arrest said Cienfuegos was arrested on a DEA warrant. The general served from 2012 to 2018 as secretary of defense under former president Enrique Peña Nieto. Mexican officials said he was arrested at the L.A. international airport as he was arriving in the United States with his family, who were released. Neither Mexican or U.S. officials said exactly what charges he was arrested on. Mexico’s former top security official, Genaro Garcia Luna, was arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges in 2019.