Iran acknowledges cyberattacks on government departments

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s cybersecurity authority has acknowledged cyberattacks on two governmental departments this week. Thursday’s report in the state-owned IRAN daily newspaper called the attack “important.” It said some other governmental departments temporarily took down their online services as a precaution against further attacks. The report said the attacks occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not say which government departments were targeted or blame any group or country. Iran has disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s. That virus was widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation.