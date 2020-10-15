IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

TOKYO (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has tried to assure dozens of international sports federations that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers made their pitch in an on-line seminar attended by the more than 30 summer sports bodies that are represented on the Olympic program. IOC sports director Kit McConnell told delegates “we are very confident that the games in Tokyo next year will take place. We are moving forward on this basis.” The IOC and local organizers have been campaigning for several months to rekindle interest among the Japanese public.