Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois prosecutors are defending an effort to send a teenager to Wisconsin to face charges in the deaths of two protesters in August. The Lake County state’s attorney met a deadline to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers, who are fighting his extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown, Antioch, Illinois. A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday. Rittenhouse’s legal team is raising technicalities about typographical errors in documents. Prosecutors call it a “red herring.” Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.