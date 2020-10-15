DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American. Department of Justice officials said Thursday in San Francisco that the 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years through a web of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland. Brockman is scheduled to appear Thursday. Prosecutors also announced that Robert F. Smith will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle his own tax probe. Brockman’s company says in a statement that the allegations were outside his work with the company.