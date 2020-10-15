Chinese retailer Miniso to raises $608 million in IPO

HONG KONG (AP) — Miniso, a Chinese discount retailer known for its fashionable but affordable household products, is expected to raise up to $562 million in a U.S. initial public offering in New York. The Guangzhou-based retailer is the latest Chinese company to list in the U.S., amid tensions that have taken U.S.-China relations to their worst level in decades. Miniso founder Ye Guofu, who owns an 80% stake in the company, is set to become a billionaire following the listing, with a net worth of about $4 billion. Miniso found success in brick-and-mortar retailing by modeling itself after Japan’s 100-yen stores, which sell a variety of products at about $1 each. The company has over 3,000 stores globally, more than 60% of them in mainland China.