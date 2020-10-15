 Skip to Content

China tracks US Navy ship’s passage through Taiwan Strait

New
2:15 am AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — China says it tracked a U.S. Navy warship as it passed through the Taiwan Strait and has its forces in the area on high alert. A spokesperson for its Eastern Theater Command says air and sea forces were mobilized Wednesday to monitor the USS Barry, a guided missile destroyer. He says the U.S. is sending “the wrong signal” to proponents of formal independence on Taiwan, a pro-U.S. self-governing democracy that China claims as its own territory. Although the Taiwan Strait is a public waterway, China is extremely sensitive to all U.S. military moves in its periphery amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade disputes and other issues. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content