Global stocks slide on virus resurgence, US aid concerns

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures are down as hopes fade that US leaders will agree on new economic aid before the November 3 presidential election. Meanwhile, European countries are imposing new limits on businesses to contain the pandemic, hurting the economic outlook. European markets are down with losses of over 2%. US future are down about 1%. Asian markets closed lower. The U.S. treasury secretary said he and leaders of Congress were “far apart” on details of new aid. The price of oil is also down sharply as forecast for economic growth are dimmed.