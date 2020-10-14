Worker suspended for flying Trump flag from government truck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida municipal worker was suspended without pay for flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election from his government truck. Palm Beach County suspended construction project specialist Randall Williams for five days for violating its rules against engaging in political activity during work hours. A motorist spotted Williams driving his county truck with a Trump flag attached to the driver’s window last week and took a photo. His bosses identified the 61-year-old Williams and suspended him. Williams does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He’s entitled to an appeal.