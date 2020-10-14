White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park in May made a second, previously unreported call. In the second call, prosecutors say Amy Cooper falsely claimed birdwatcher Christian Cooper “tried to assault her.” The case garnered worldwide attention and was put on hold for months because of the pandemic. Prosecutors say the case could be resolved by Amy Cooper participating in a program to educate her and the community “on the harm caused by such actions.” Amy Cooper appeared by video at a hearing Wednesday but did not enter a plea to the misdemeanor charge. The case was adjourned until Nov. 17.