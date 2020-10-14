UK urged to conclude trade deal with EU to limit Brexit cost

LONDON (AP) — A leading international economic watchdog has urged the British government to conclude a free trade agreement with the European Union in the coming days and weeks to support the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday that a trade deal that ensures a close relationship with the EU will help minimize the costs of Brexit. The organization said the British economy will likely end this year 10.1% smaller as a result of the pandemic, which led to a wide-ranging lockdown in the spring. The resurgence of the virus is leading to new government restrictions on businesses.