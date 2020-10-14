Legend dedicates Billboard Awards performance to Chrissy

NEW YORK (AP) — With his voice aching as he sang passionately from the piano, John Legend dedicated his performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his wife Chrissy Teigen, who recently announced she had a miscarriage. Before singing the song “Never Break” — which includes the lyrics “we will never break” — Legend told viewers: “This is for Chrissy.” Earlier this month, Teigen wrote a heart wrenching social media post, explaining that she and Legend drove “home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal.” Donning a face mask at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — which was empty — Billie Eilish picked up several honors at the Billboard Awards, including top album.