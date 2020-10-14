Norway says Russia is behind hacker attack on parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s foreign minister says Russia is behind the August break-in into the Norwegian Parliament’s email system, calling the intrusion “a serious incident that affects our most important democratic institution.” The Russian Embassy in Oslo retorted on Facebook that “no evidence had been presented” and that “such allegations are unacceptable.” The Storting parliament was targeted Aug. 24 by what it described as “a concerted cyberattack” and a small number of MPs and staff members had their email accounts hacked. The cyberattack, which was immediately stopped, was reported to the police and is being investigated by the Scandinavian country’s security service.