Northern Ireland closes schools in effort to combat COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland introduced the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, closing schools, pubs and restaurants in a effort to slow the spread of the virus. The restrictions include a two-week closure for schools and a four-week shutdown of pubs and restaurants, except for takeaway orders. The announcement came after talks among political parties that stretched from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. First Minister Arlene Foster told lawmakers at the regional assembly at Stormont that now was not the time to score political points. U.K. health officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to add other areas of northern England — including Manchester and Lancashire — to the country’s highest virus risk tier,