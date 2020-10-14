 Skip to Content

Month after mass shooting, Rochester seeks answers, suspects

New
1:55 pm AP - National News

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly a month after a deadly mass shooting in Rochester, New York, there have been no arrests, no rewards offered and little word from the authorities on where the investigation stands. If the police have a suspect or suspects in mind, they haven’t said so publicly. Nor have they told people who lost loved ones or were wounded themselves. The shooting at a at a crowded house party on the last weekend of summer, killed two teens and wounded 14 other people. A police spokeswoman, Jacqueline Shuman, said the shooting investigation is progressing and that detectives “are still in the process of sorting through the voluminous evidence” that they have recovered.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content