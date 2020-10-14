Iran virus death toll hits record high, 3rd time in week

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — For the third time in a week, Iran has seen its highest single-day record for new deaths and infections from the coronavirus. A Health Ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday said 279 people have been killed in the past day, in addition to 4,830 new patients. Iran also announced a travel ban to and from five major cities It’s meant to prevent the virus’s spread ahead of an important religious holiday. Iran is struggling with the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 513,000 confirmed cases. It has seen over 29,300 deaths and 414,800 recoveries.