Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, dead at 95

LONDON (AP) — Herbert Kretzmer, the journalist and lyricist best known for his English-language adaptation of the musical Les Miserables, has died. He was 95. His family confirmed Wednesday that Kretzmer died after a long illness with Parkinson’s disease at the London home he shared with his second wife, Sybil Sever. Tributes poured in from giants of the London stage, including theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh, singer Elaine Page and lyricist Tim Rice. Kretzmer also penned “She” with French singer Charles Aznavour which topped the U.K. Singles Charts for a month in 1974. But the really big time never quite came, until the expanded English version of Les Miserables was first performed in 1985.