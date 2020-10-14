Greece: Extreme-right party leaders jailed for 13 years

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has sentenced the leadership of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party to 13 years in prison, imposing the near-maximum penalty for running a criminal organization blamed for numerous violent hate crimes. Presiding judge Maria Lepenioti read out the sentences against party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and seven other former lawmakers. The landmark ruling follows a five-year trial of dozens of top officials, members, and supporters of Golden Dawn, an organization founded as a Neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, that rose to become Greece’s third-largest political during a major financial crisis in the previous decade.