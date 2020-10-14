Germany agrees $662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday that the payments will be going to approximately 240,000 survivors around the world. They are primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, over the next two years. The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said the pandemic has been a “rolling calamity” for the elderly survivors, many of whom live on the poverty line.