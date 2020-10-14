Attacks by suspected jihadists kill 22 in central Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s defense ministry says that suspected Islamic extremists have carried out a series of attacks killing at least 22 people in central Mali. Boubacar Diallo, a spokesman for the Malian defense minister, told The Associated Press that 10 civilians died Tuesday when a car near a military convoy was attacked. Elsewhere a dozen soldiers died in two separate acts of violence blamed on Islamic militants. Tuesday marked the deadliest day of attacks in Mali since an Aug. 18 military coup overthrew the country’s democratically elected president.